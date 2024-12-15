Previous
The Extremely Rare Selfie... by bjywamer
Photo 1373

The Extremely Rare Selfie...

Hi, all! Can't wish each of you a Merry Christmas in person, so thought this might be the next best thing! Hope your Christmas season leaves you as happy as the snowman on my jumper! 🤗

many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Lovely pic, Barb. And happy Christmas to you too 🤗
December 18th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
I like your sweatshirt, best wishes to you too.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact