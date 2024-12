Nephew And Great-Nephew

Our nephew and his son came over from North Dakota to visit his mom (Ken's sis) and then came to our home for a few hour's visit. It was so great to see them both, and it was the first time they'd been to our house, so extra-special! I had a great time with our 7-year-old great-nephew at my piano and talking about all kinds of things. He also loved our cats! They have cats, dogs, horses, goats, and chickens at home. :-)