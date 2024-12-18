Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1376
Catholic Church
Love this beautiful church and these simple Christmas wreaths!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3761
photos
81
followers
101
following
377% complete
View this month »
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
Latest from all albums
998
1375
1376
999
557
1377
1000
558
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
churches
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close