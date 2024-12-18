Previous
Catholic Church by bjywamer
Photo 1376

Catholic Church

Love this beautiful church and these simple Christmas wreaths!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2024  
