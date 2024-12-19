Previous
Glory To God In The Highest! by bjywamer
Photo 1377

Glory To God In The Highest!

The light on the mountaintop as we were leaving our physical therapy appointments was glorious and fleeting! So happy to have at least caught a bit of it!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! What a glorious scene!
December 22nd, 2024  
