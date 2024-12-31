Previous
Candy Cane Outdoor Christmas Decor by bjywamer
Photo 1386

Candy Cane Outdoor Christmas Decor

When stopping by our son's home for a brief New Year's Eve visit I was surprised to see lots of outdoor Christmas decor that my daughter-in-law had found while bargain hunting this year. I took a few photos of my favorite things (as you will have seen here). As we didn't celebrate with a party or anything else worthy of a photo, this is my "last hurrah" for 2024. Looking forward to continuing here on 365 through 2025, as the people here are the greatest and I find great pleasure in viewing all your daily postings!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
Another lovey Christmas decoration scooped up by your daughter-in-law, Barb! She did well. I am so glad you will be continuing with 365 ! (I hadn't thought otherwise, really) You are so right about people here being the greatest! I always remember something that Ross posted as a directive for newbies- "Keep it nice." With that simple statement, he planted the seeds for a beautiful community!
January 1st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Such a lovely Christmassy image
January 2nd, 2025  
