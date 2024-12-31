Candy Cane Outdoor Christmas Decor

When stopping by our son's home for a brief New Year's Eve visit I was surprised to see lots of outdoor Christmas decor that my daughter-in-law had found while bargain hunting this year. I took a few photos of my favorite things (as you will have seen here). As we didn't celebrate with a party or anything else worthy of a photo, this is my "last hurrah" for 2024. Looking forward to continuing here on 365 through 2025, as the people here are the greatest and I find great pleasure in viewing all your daily postings!



