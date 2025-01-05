Sign up
Previous
Photo 1389
My Favorite Poem!
Taking a cue from Casa's poetry month, I wanted to do my own, just for today... BOB
Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Robert Frost
Whose woods these are I think I know.
His house is in the village though;
He will not see me stopping here
To watch his woods fill up with snow.
My little horse must think it queer
To stop without a farmhouse near
Between the woods and frozen lake
The darkest evening of the year.
He gives his harness bells a shake
To ask if there is some mistake.
The only other sound’s the sweep
Of easy wind and downy flake.
The woods are lovely, dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
Barb
