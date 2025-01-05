Previous
My Favorite Poem! by bjywamer
Photo 1389

My Favorite Poem!

Taking a cue from Casa's poetry month, I wanted to do my own, just for today... BOB

Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Robert Frost

Whose woods these are I think I know.
His house is in the village though;
He will not see me stopping here
To watch his woods fill up with snow.

My little horse must think it queer
To stop without a farmhouse near
Between the woods and frozen lake
The darkest evening of the year.

He gives his harness bells a shake
To ask if there is some mistake.
The only other sound’s the sweep
Of easy wind and downy flake.

The woods are lovely, dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
5th January 2025

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
