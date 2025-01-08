Sign up
Previous
Photo 1391
Neighbor's Woodpile
This is our neighbor's woodpile that caught my eye this morning after our fresh snow. Kind of stagnant in my thinking of things to photograph at the moment. This will have to do for today...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
woodpiles
