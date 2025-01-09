Sign up
Previous
Photo 1392
Repeat Visitor
We've seen this hawk about four times lately. I had to take the photo through our sliding glass doors with high ISO, so ended up with some noise in the photo...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
4
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3802
photos
82
followers
101
following
381% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
hawks
,
birds of prey
Heather
ace
Wow! I think you did well with this shot, Barb! Such an impressive bird, and the white background features it so well! Fav
January 9th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful bird… It is never easy to shoot through windows or glass doors but this turned out very nice.
January 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous close-up
January 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
January 10th, 2025
