Repeat Visitor by bjywamer
Photo 1392

Repeat Visitor

We've seen this hawk about four times lately. I had to take the photo through our sliding glass doors with high ISO, so ended up with some noise in the photo...

9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! I think you did well with this shot, Barb! Such an impressive bird, and the white background features it so well! Fav
January 9th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful bird… It is never easy to shoot through windows or glass doors but this turned out very nice.
January 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous close-up
January 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 10th, 2025  
