Previous
Photo 1394
Dump Truck
Unable to tell if this one might still be in use... I like the look of old trucks! Based upon where it was parked I'd guess that it is!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3810
photos
82
followers
101
following
Tags
trucks
,
vehicles
