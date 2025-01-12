Previous
Bitsy by bjywamer
Photo 1395

Bitsy

Bitsy is my favorite of our three cats (Shh! Don't tell the other two!). In this photo she had jumped onto the footrest of my recliner, intended to get in my lap. However, lap was already occupied by Pippi (see my Other Favs album for today). And our Persian, Jasmine was snuggled up to me on the arm of my chair. I felt truly privileged and surprised that all three wanted to be close to me at the same time. Lol It was a first!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
January 14th, 2025  
KWind ace
She's a beauty!
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact