Bitsy

Bitsy is my favorite of our three cats (Shh! Don't tell the other two!). In this photo she had jumped onto the footrest of my recliner, intended to get in my lap. However, lap was already occupied by Pippi (see my Other Favs album for today). And our Persian, Jasmine was snuggled up to me on the arm of my chair. I felt truly privileged and surprised that all three wanted to be close to me at the same time. Lol It was a first!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!