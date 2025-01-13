Previous
A Trusty Workhorse by bjywamer
Photo 1396

I don't know how old this tractor is but am certain it is still being put to good use!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Barb

Annie-Sue ace
Probably starts without complaint every time it's needed!
January 14th, 2025  
