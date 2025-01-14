Previous
Subtle Sunset by bjywamer
Photo 1397

Subtle Sunset

The views of the setting sun reflected against the clouds are limited from right here at our home. But I did enjoy the pinks in the clouds behind the silhouettes of the trees.

14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Photo Details

KWind ace
Pretty tree silhouette!
January 17th, 2025  
