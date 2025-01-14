Sign up
Photo 1397
Subtle Sunset
The views of the setting sun reflected against the clouds are limited from right here at our home. But I did enjoy the pinks in the clouds behind the silhouettes of the trees.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3827
photos
83
followers
103
following
383% complete
View this month »
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
Latest from all albums
281
1397
1016
572
1398
1017
573
282
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
KWind
ace
Pretty tree silhouette!
January 17th, 2025
