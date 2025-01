Taking inspiration from @casablanca just for today, here is an excerpt from a poem I've only known the first few lines of but have always loved.Rabbi Ben EzraBy Robert BrowningGrow old along with me!The best is yet to be,The last of life, for which the first was made:Our times are in His handWho saith "A whole I planned,Youth shows but half; trust God: see all, nor be afraid!''Since this photo was taken four years ago, we have definitely grown older! LOL