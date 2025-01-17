Previous
Paused In Dixon...

Don't know why this freight train sat parked overnight here in our little community, but it gave me several good opportunities for photos.

Joan ace
Great POV!
January 21st, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Love those mountains in the background...beautiful scene
January 21st, 2025  
eDorre ace
Great shot and leading lines
January 21st, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Brilliant.
January 21st, 2025  
