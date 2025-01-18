Sign up
Previous
Photo 1401
Cheery Welcome
Saw this at the entrance to a long driveway along a route we travel frequently. Hope they'll leave it up awhile longer... Such a cheery sight on a gray winter's day!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
