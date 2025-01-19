Previous
Red-Letter Day For Seeing Deer... by bjywamer
Red-Letter Day For Seeing Deer...

I lost track of how many deer we actually saw when out and about this day. I appreciated the many photo ops it gave me, certainly! On Monday the 27th, I will have a total knee replacement surgery on my right knee, which some of you may recall went out on me big-time last March 1st. So, I won't be able to get out as we normally do for awhile to search out photo ops. If any of you believe in the power of prayer, I'd surely appreciate your prayers for a successful surgery with no complications and an easy recovery! Thanks so much in advance!
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update
Christine Sztukowski ace
So exciting to see
January 24th, 2025  
