American Bald Eagle by bjywamer
American Bald Eagle

Was quite happy to successfully capture this eagle in flight!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Barb

Chrissie ace
Awesome
January 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! Yes, well done, Barb! Stunning! Fav
January 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ooh great in flight shot!
January 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 31st, 2025  
