Photo 1406
American Bald Eagle
Was quite happy to successfully capture this eagle in flight!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
4
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3854
photos
83
followers
103
following
385% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th January 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
eagles
,
birds of prey
Chrissie
ace
Awesome
January 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! Yes, well done, Barb! Stunning! Fav
January 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh great in flight shot!
January 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 31st, 2025
