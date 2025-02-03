Previous
Beyond Repair - FOR2025 by bjywamer
Photo 1409

Beyond Repair - FOR2025

Took a lot of photos before my knee surgery when I could still get out and about. Thought they might come in handy this first month while I'm healing.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Barb

Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
February 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 3rd, 2025  
KV ace
Smart of you to have some photos to edit/post while working on your rehab. Nice high key look to this shot.
February 3rd, 2025  
