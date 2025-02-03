Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1409
Beyond Repair - FOR2025
Took a lot of photos before my knee surgery when I could still get out and about. Thought they might come in handy this first month while I'm healing.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3857
photos
84
followers
102
following
386% complete
View this month »
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
Latest from all albums
1024
579
286
126
1406
1407
1408
1409
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th January 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
abandoned
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
February 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 3rd, 2025
KV
ace
Smart of you to have some photos to edit/post while working on your rehab. Nice high key look to this shot.
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close