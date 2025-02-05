Previous
Beneath The Mission Mountains - FOR2025 by bjywamer
Photo 1415

Beneath The Mission Mountains - FOR2025

This pretty little farmstead easily caught my eye, so I grabbed two photos. The second one (color version) can be seen in My Other Favs for today.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Barb

@bjywamer
