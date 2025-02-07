Sign up
Previous
Photo 1417
No One Home - FOR2025
I love old abandoned buildings! Here's a closeup of one seen recently. If you want to see the color version it can be found in Other Favs of Mine album.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
1
Tags
buildings
,
houses
,
abandoned
,
for2025
Mark St Clair
ace
B&W so much better. More dramatic
February 7th, 2025
