Discuss
Previous
Photo 1419
Unique Montana Barn - FOR2025
Yet another picturesque Montana Barn seen beneath the Mission Mountains. For the original, color version see my Other Favs of Mine album.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
3
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3873
photos
84
followers
102
following
388% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th January 2025 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
farms
,
barns
,
montana
,
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Picture perfect
February 9th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous barn with those impressive mountains behind
February 9th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s surprising the difference it makes when you vary the edit! I like each one!
February 9th, 2025
