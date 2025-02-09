Previous
Unique Montana Barn - FOR2025 by bjywamer
Unique Montana Barn - FOR2025

Yet another picturesque Montana Barn seen beneath the Mission Mountains. For the original, color version see my Other Favs of Mine album.

9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski ace
Picture perfect
February 9th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous barn with those impressive mountains behind
February 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s surprising the difference it makes when you vary the edit! I like each one!
February 9th, 2025  
