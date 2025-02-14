Previous
Vintage Hoosier Cabinet - FOR2025
Vintage Hoosier Cabinet - FOR2025

An antique Hoosier cabinet is basically a 100-year-old or older free-standing kitchen cabinet.

This Hoosier cabinet first sat in my great-grandmother's home, then in my parents' home, and then was passed on to me. The etched glass doors really make the piece for me! Ken managed to refinish the whole cabinet, which is primarily oak, about ten years ago without damaging the glass. I treasure this tangible and very practical reminder of my family's history! Also posting it in color in my Other Favs of Mine album. Happy Valentine's Day, all!

14th February 2025

