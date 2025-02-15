Vintage Watercolor - FOR2025

This painting, which hangs on my bedroom wall, was done by maternal grandmother when she was young. My brother has a large painting she had done of tall trees in a northwest USA forest. I wish I had that one, too, but glad it is still in the family! This one is probably representative of a typical Nebraska scene, which is where she grew up. I love it and wonder if my love of art is from her DNA...Sadly, she died when I was still quite young, so I didn't really get to know her well! I am posting the color version of this in my Other Favs of Mine album, for those who are curious..



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!