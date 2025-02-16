Vintage Phonograph - FOR2025

For my final "vintage" offering I decided to photograph this antique Victrola which sat in my childhood home's basement for as far back as I can remember. I'm sure it belonged to my dad's parents before that. It was painted black, hiding all that beautiful oak (see my color photo in my Other Favs of Mine album today). Ken stripped and refinished it for me. It still works somewhat. New needles would probably help. I also inherited many 78 rpm records with it. This was manufactured anywhere from 1906 to 1921.



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!



