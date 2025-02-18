Sign up
Previous
Photo 1428
Frosted Evergreens - FOR2025
I love the sight of snow covered evergreens! Taken while in the drive thru for Dairy Queen! 😂
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
3
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3897
photos
84
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
12th February 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
evergreens
,
for2025
Jo
ace
Stunning in black and white
February 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
February 18th, 2025
