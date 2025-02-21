Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1431
Flicker At Our Feeder - FOR2025
Lately we've enjoyed seeing this flicker visiting our bird feeder. Usually we only have sparrows and doves and finches.
Many thanks for your e, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3903
photos
84
followers
101
following
392% complete
View this month »
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
Latest from all albums
1039
1428
1040
1429
1041
1430
1042
1431
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th February 2025 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
flickers
,
for2025
Casablanca
ace
I like this one better in mono. More detail.
February 21st, 2025
Kate
ace
I agree with
@casablanca
that this is better in b&w
February 21st, 2025
LAB4
The pattern detail on the feathers pops in this one
February 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close