Flicker At Our Feeder - FOR2025 by bjywamer
Photo 1431

Flicker At Our Feeder - FOR2025

Lately we've enjoyed seeing this flicker visiting our bird feeder. Usually we only have sparrows and doves and finches.

21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Casablanca ace
I like this one better in mono. More detail.
February 21st, 2025  
Kate ace
I agree with @casablanca that this is better in b&w
February 21st, 2025  
LAB4
The pattern detail on the feathers pops in this one
February 21st, 2025  
