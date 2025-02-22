Sign up
Photo 1432
Love Our View - FOR2025
I really like the shadows on the hills across the river!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3905
photos
84
followers
101
following
392% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th February 2025 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
scenery
,
montana
,
for2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful scene
February 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks good in black and white too.
February 23rd, 2025
