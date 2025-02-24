Previous
Sparrow And Junco - FOR2025 by bjywamer
Photo 1434

Sparrow And Junco - FOR2025

This was taken awhile back when our weather was much colder and snowy. Juncos are my favorite small bird but only come around rarely.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Barb

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
February 24th, 2025  
