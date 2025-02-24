Sign up
Previous
Photo 1434
Sparrow And Junco - FOR2025
This was taken awhile back when our weather was much colder and snowy. Juncos are my favorite small bird but only come around rarely.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3909
photos
84
followers
102
following
392% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th February 2025 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
backyard
,
sparrows
,
juncos
,
for2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
February 24th, 2025
