Photo 1449
Orange #2 - Rainbow Month
A very-smelling nice liquid hand soap given to me for my birthday in December.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
orange
,
gifts
,
soap
,
rainbow2025
