Purple #3 - Rainbow Month

A sign I conveniently spied while in Missoula! I nearly chose to bypass rainbow month as it is still winter here and mostly gray. No nice colors of flowers blooming as some of you are posting. Wasn't sure if I could find the colors for each day for a full month... You will notice that my calendar is a very eclectic collection. No harmony of subject matter. But then I realized that it's typically "me". Lol



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!