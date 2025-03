Pink #3 - Rainbow Month

A visit to a formerly Amish general store near us garnered a nice pink photo op for me! They still carry a wide selection of fabrics, as many of their Amish, Mennonite, and German Baptist customers sew their own clothing. We go there to buy the gingersnap cookies we both love! ☺️



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!