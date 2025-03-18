Sign up
Previous
Photo 1456
Orange #3 - Rainbow Month
One of Ken's latest hummingbird houses. This one is not quite finished, as Ken will paint some vines with small flowers up three sides of it.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
4
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3955
photos
86
followers
106
following
398% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
17th March 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
woodworking
,
birdhouses
,
rainbow2025
Diane
ace
Pretty colors! Do you get many hummingbirds nesting in them?
March 18th, 2025
Marj
ace
Beautiful craftsmanship.
March 18th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Love the color
March 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely little birdhouse
March 18th, 2025
