Orange #3 - Rainbow Month by bjywamer
Photo 1456

Orange #3 - Rainbow Month

One of Ken's latest hummingbird houses. This one is not quite finished, as Ken will paint some vines with small flowers up three sides of it.

18th March 2025

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Diane
Pretty colors! Do you get many hummingbirds nesting in them?
March 18th, 2025  
Marj
Beautiful craftsmanship.
March 18th, 2025  
eDorre
Love the color
March 18th, 2025  
Babs
What a lovely little birdhouse
March 18th, 2025  
