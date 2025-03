"Blue skies smilin' at me, nothing but blues skies do I see..." Link to song, sung by Willie Nelson, below.It's been mostly cloudy all day, with a rain shower or two, but this evening we finally got a bit of blue sky. Still kind of chilly in the mornings and wind has made even the daytime temperatures not the most inviting. The calendar said today was the first day of Spring. Think the weatherman didn't get the memo... πŸ˜‚Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!