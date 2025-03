Pink #4 - Rainbow Month

Posting somewhat earlier than usual for tomorrow since we may be off to church if the weather isn't bad (predicting snow, possibly ๐Ÿฅบ). This is a small vase I especially like which I look forward to using closer to summer when we finally have some flowers blooming. ๐Ÿ˜Š



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!