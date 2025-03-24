Previous
Red #4 - Rainbow Month by bjywamer
Photo 1462

Red #4 - Rainbow Month

Just a red sweater of mine...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Red indeed! Rudolph would love it.
March 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice pattern
March 24th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Nice colour!
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact