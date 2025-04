Signs #5 - 30 Days/One Subject

This sign on the bowling alley in Ronan caught my eye today. Didn't notice if it is still in operation... The cinema next to it has been closed a few years (that photo at a later date, perhaps), as are a number of establishments in this small town. The lockdowns during Covid may have been the culprit!



