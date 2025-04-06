Previous
Signs #6 - One Subject/30 Days by bjywamer
Photo 1475

Signs #6 - One Subject/30 Days

As a senior citizen I appreciate having a twice a week alternative to having to fix our evening meal. Before Covid, lots of folks came to the Center for meals. During Covid it was shut down for awhile, then reopened only for takeouts. Now it's fully back in operation but, sadly, not many folks come and stay to eat. They do have many requests for takeout meals. Ours are usually among them, since it takes a lot of effort for Ken to pack up his walker in our truck to go anywhere at the end of a full day in his workshop. It's easier for me to go pick up our meals to eat at home!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are much appreciated!
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
That’s a nice bargain and handy for both of you.
April 6th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
A month of advertisement and signs. I am curious.
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact