Signs #6 - One Subject/30 Days

As a senior citizen I appreciate having a twice a week alternative to having to fix our evening meal. Before Covid, lots of folks came to the Center for meals. During Covid it was shut down for awhile, then reopened only for takeouts. Now it's fully back in operation but, sadly, not many folks come and stay to eat. They do have many requests for takeout meals. Ours are usually among them, since it takes a lot of effort for Ken to pack up his walker in our truck to go anywhere at the end of a full day in his workshop. It's easier for me to go pick up our meals to eat at home!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are much appreciated!