Photo 1477
Signs #8 - One Subject/30 Days
We pass this sign once or twice a week enroute to my physical therapy appointments, but, no, we've never been to this museum... It's not going anywhere, so maybe we'll check it out one of these days!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
signs
sightseeing
30-shots2025
