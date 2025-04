Signs #10 - One Subject/30 Days

The Mennonite restaurant where we enjoyed our anniversary lunch on Tuesday. Their menu is so extensive that it was difficult to choose what to order! I was tempted to try from the breakfast menu; but, ultimately, Ken and I both ordered the pulled pork sandwich, along with one side dish. It was excellent! As we were paying our bill we also asked for a cinnamon roll, the size of a small dinner plate, to go. See my Other Favs album for a photo of it. ☺️