Signs #11 - One Subject/30 Days

These delicious melons are famous far and wide and are grown just outside of our little community! Until several years ago we couldn't even buy them right here but had to find them at one of many farmers markets or groceries that carried them. We were happy when they decided to put up this Farm Stand just across the road from us!



