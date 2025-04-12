Signs #12 - One Subject/30 Days

Following my physical therapy today Ken had asked if I would get him some popcorn from this specialty shop. Sadly, though, when we stopped by, it wasn't open. 🥺 Nothing listed on the door to let us know what their hours of operation are. We had never attempted to go there before...



A lady passing by recognized me. It turned out she was our former postmistress. She said the business kept irregular hours, but that we might catch them open around 3:30 when the high school day was over. Today, though, we couldn't wait around for that. So, as a consolation, I bought Ken a Smoothie at McDonald's! Lol



