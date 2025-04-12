Previous
Signs #12 - One Subject/30 Days by bjywamer
Photo 1481

Signs #12 - One Subject/30 Days

Following my physical therapy today Ken had asked if I would get him some popcorn from this specialty shop. Sadly, though, when we stopped by, it wasn't open. 🥺 Nothing listed on the door to let us know what their hours of operation are. We had never attempted to go there before...

A lady passing by recognized me. It turned out she was our former postmistress. She said the business kept irregular hours, but that we might catch them open around 3:30 when the high school day was over. Today, though, we couldn't wait around for that. So, as a consolation, I bought Ken a Smoothie at McDonald's! Lol

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact