Signs #13 - One Subject/30 Days

Have taken a photo of this before... I still love this old truck in Ronan advertising a drive thru coffee business! No, we haven't visited it, as places like this are typically a bit pricey. May have to check out their baked goods, though, one of these days. ๐Ÿ˜‹



Many thanks for your visits, comments , and favs. All are very much appreciated!