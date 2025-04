Signs #19 - One Subject/30 Days

One of many drive-up coffee places that seem to be pretty popular here in western Montana. This one is in Ronan in the parking lot for the grocery we shop at. Have never bought anything at it, since coffees and other drinks tend to be pretty pricey at businesses like this one. Colorful sign, though, don't you think? 😁



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!