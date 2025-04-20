Previous
Signs #20 - One Subject/30 Days by bjywamer
Photo 1489

Signs #20 - One Subject/30 Days

A "sign" like this one, which Ken just made for a friend, hangs prominently in our living room. It seems to me most appropriate for this Resurrection Sunday! Be blessed, everyone!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
April 20th, 2025  
