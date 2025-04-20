Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1489
Signs #20 - One Subject/30 Days
A "sign" like this one, which Ken just made for a friend, hangs prominently in our living room. It seems to me most appropriate for this Resurrection Sunday! Be blessed, everyone!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4035
photos
87
followers
101
following
407% complete
View this month »
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Latest from all albums
1081
1486
1082
1487
615
1083
1488
1489
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
18th April 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
signs
,
woodworking
,
scriptures
,
plaques
,
30-shots2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
April 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close