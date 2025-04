Signs #21 - One Subject/30 Days

This struck me as a bit odd the first time I saw it. Shrimp in Montana?!? One day Ken decided to stop in and check it out. The owner gave him a tour of the big vats where the shrimp are grown. All temperature-controlled and scientifically structured. One of these days perhaps we will buy some shrimp from this fella...



