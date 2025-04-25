Previous
Signs #25 - One Subject/30 Days by bjywamer
Photo 1494

Signs #25 - One Subject/30 Days

Smokey the Bear is an iconic figure most Americans are familiar with from childhood, in ads where he exhorted us to help prevent forest fires!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love Smokey the bear
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact