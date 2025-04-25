Sign up
Previous
Photo 1494
Signs #25 - One Subject/30 Days
Smokey the Bear is an iconic figure most Americans are familiar with from childhood, in ads where he exhorted us to help prevent forest fires!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4042
photos
87
followers
101
following
409% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
23rd April 2025 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
signs
,
smokey the bear
,
fire prevention
,
30-shots2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love Smokey the bear
April 25th, 2025
