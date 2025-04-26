Sign up
Previous
Photo 1495
Signs #26 - One Subject/30 Days
We live on the Flathead Reservation and this sign is in St. Ignatius (or Mission, as it is also referred to). I thought it was very attractive and eye-catching.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
4
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4043
photos
87
followers
101
following
409% complete
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1490
1491
1492
1493
616
1084
1494
1495
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
18th April 2025 9:24am
Tags
signs
,
tribal
,
services
,
st. ignatius
,
30-shots2025
Diane
ace
What a pretty sign!
April 26th, 2025
Cathy
Well designed sign! Eye catcher!
April 26th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It is an interesting sign and I like your capture of the symmetry.
April 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It is an awesome eye catcher
April 26th, 2025
