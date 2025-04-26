Previous
Signs #26 - One Subject/30 Days by bjywamer
Signs #26 - One Subject/30 Days

We live on the Flathead Reservation and this sign is in St. Ignatius (or Mission, as it is also referred to). I thought it was very attractive and eye-catching.

26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Diane ace
What a pretty sign!
April 26th, 2025  
Cathy
Well designed sign! Eye catcher!
April 26th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It is an interesting sign and I like your capture of the symmetry.
April 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It is an awesome eye catcher
April 26th, 2025  
