Signs # 27 - One Subject/30 Days

A billboard I've seen repeatedly on our travels to Missoula. I finally thought to ask Ken to pull over so I could get this photo. It can't be seen when we are heading north toward home and we normally were traveling so fast southbound that we'd be past it before it was safe to stop. I love the artist's rendering of Jesus and a precious baby! And the Scripture speaks of a truth I believe! Wishing you all a blessed Sunday!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!