Signs # 27 - One Subject/30 Days by bjywamer
Signs # 27 - One Subject/30 Days

A billboard I've seen repeatedly on our travels to Missoula. I finally thought to ask Ken to pull over so I could get this photo. It can't be seen when we are heading north toward home and we normally were traveling so fast southbound that we'd be past it before it was safe to stop. I love the artist's rendering of Jesus and a precious baby! And the Scripture speaks of a truth I believe! Wishing you all a blessed Sunday!

27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Barb

Yao RL ace
interesting post.
April 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful find and capture
April 27th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful, I don't believe I have ever seen a sign like this!..Fav
April 27th, 2025  
Marj ace
Lovely ! Fav
April 27th, 2025  
