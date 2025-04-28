Signs # 28 - One Subject/30 Days

Many trains pass by our tiny community every day and we hear their loud warning whistle at each of the two railroad crossings nearby. These trains are pulled by at least two engines, as well as being pushed by another at the end of the cars. Our grandson stopped counting them at 160 recently. All of that info is to give you an idea of how long a person can sit at a railroad crossing if unfortunate to have to stop while the train passes by. Amazingly, that has only happened to us once and that is when I grabbed this photo! 👍😄



