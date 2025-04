Signs #29 - One Subject/30 Days

I know I've posted this one before, but I like it, so wanted to include it in my month of signs. I already know the photo I'll be posting for the 30th, so stay tuned! I hope to include a link which some of you will enjoy exploring. Meanwhile, a throwback to Montana's winter.



